Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 338.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,382 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $8,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% in the third quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 53,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,806,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 10.4% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 7,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,793 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $245,641.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,793 shares in the company, valued at $245,641. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.55.

DLR stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.90. 31,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,740,967. The firm has a market cap of $38.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.81, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.99. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. On average, research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

