Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 237.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,568 shares during the quarter. Keysight Technologies accounts for 0.6% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $11,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. South State CORP. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

KEYS stock traded up $3.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.60. 15,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,629,910. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.93 and a 52-week high of $155.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.59 and a 200-day moving average of $118.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 18th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 3,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $435,584.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,405 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total value of $623,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,259 shares in the company, valued at $11,751,269.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,786 shares of company stock worth $5,153,936. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on KEYS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.55.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

