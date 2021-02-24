Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 251.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,844 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 0.5% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $11,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 136,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,197,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,992,000 after buying an additional 8,688 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 211,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,376,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.78.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.97. 247,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,904,515. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $148.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

