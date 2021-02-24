Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 342.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,819 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,297 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.1% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $22,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COST. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $356,000. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 20,193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,416 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of COST stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $341.37. The company had a trading volume of 164,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,456,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $359.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $361.83. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $271.28 and a one year high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.64%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total transaction of $3,303,997.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,049 shares in the company, valued at $8,447,458.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $936,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,418,306.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.08.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.