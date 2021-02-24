Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 27,429 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 325.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,429 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cummins were worth $8,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 275.5% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 519,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,020,000 after purchasing an additional 381,280 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $63,301,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the third quarter worth about $56,258,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Cummins by 119.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 479,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,892,000 after buying an additional 260,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cummins by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,031,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,361,000 after buying an additional 237,406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Cummins from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Cowen raised their price target on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.62.

Shares of NYSE CMI traded up $8.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $259.83. 39,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,541. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.03 and a 12 month high of $254.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $239.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.88%.

In related news, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $158,775.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,671.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total value of $86,113.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,457.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552 over the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

