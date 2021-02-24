Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 28,327 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 201.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,327 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up 0.5% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Accenture were worth $11,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Accenture by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Accenture by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 10,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.76.

In other news, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total transaction of $1,658,032.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 5,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,516.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total value of $796,972.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,674.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,906 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $258.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,249. The firm has a market cap of $170.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $255.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.35. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.