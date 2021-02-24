Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 36,577 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 219.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,577 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $8,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Qorvo by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

In other news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $230,736.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,874,325.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total value of $185,281.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,555,314.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,557 shares of company stock worth $729,558. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo stock traded up $5.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.07. The stock had a trading volume of 43,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,327. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.54 and a 12 month high of $191.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $176.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of 45.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QRVO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.41.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.