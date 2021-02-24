Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 234.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,050 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $7,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 14,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 196,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 17,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 210,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,032,000 after acquiring an additional 25,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $32,901,000. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EL traded up $5.25 on Wednesday, hitting $297.15. 52,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,450,256. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $262.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.02. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.01 and a 1 year high of $297.55.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $312.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.45.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

