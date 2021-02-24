Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 93.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,545 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 13,306 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $9,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,565 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 12,876 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,515,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $330.47. 102,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,446,937. The firm has a market cap of $313.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $330.15. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $367.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.82.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total value of $2,448,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at $55,785,362.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $3,368,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,202 shares in the company, valued at $58,186,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,293 shares of company stock worth $12,886,401. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.