Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 119.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,521 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,705 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 0.5% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Intel were worth $10,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.30. 1,192,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,292,340. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.18. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $65.11. The company has a market cap of $253.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.54%.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.64.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

