Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $10.02 Million Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 187.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,217 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,710 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $10,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 212.1% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 515 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 525 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTSH. HSBC lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.39.

CTSH stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.24. The company had a trading volume of 91,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,945,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.46. The company has a market capitalization of $39.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

In other news, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $540,712.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,400,260.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 1,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $86,375.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,448.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,561 shares of company stock valued at $828,293. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

