Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $10.86 Million Stake in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 311.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,769 shares during the period. Maxim Integrated Products comprises about 0.5% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $10,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on MXIM shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.35.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total value of $378,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 9,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total value of $784,419.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,007 shares of company stock worth $1,633,156. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MXIM traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.29. 24,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,109,212. The company has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.93 and a 1-year high of $98.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.33 and a 200 day moving average of $79.74.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $628.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.51 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

