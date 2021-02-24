Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $13.78 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 91.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,865 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 0.6% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 631 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 4.8% during the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 130 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,390.00 price objective (up previously from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,184.71.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total value of $145,987.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,507.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,656,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,607 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded up $15.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,086.22. 42,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,638,596. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,929.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,709.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $2,152.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

