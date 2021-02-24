Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $20.93 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 107.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,614 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,658 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 1.0% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Facebook were worth $20,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $551,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 2,457 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 4,825 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at $848,022.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 12,250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.43, for a total value of $3,508,767.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,384,833 shares of company stock worth $374,590,627. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FB. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $265.56. The company had a trading volume of 669,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,258,170. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The stock has a market cap of $756.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.37.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

