Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $7.57 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 189.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,223 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,779 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 8,388 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 3,732,491 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $167,028,000 after buying an additional 45,900 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 925,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,099,895. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.50. The company has a market capitalization of $192.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $49.34.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

In related news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 6,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $279,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,530 shares of company stock worth $3,338,858 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

