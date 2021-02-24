Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $7.65 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 236.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,359 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $7,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth $989,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPGI. UBS Group upped their target price on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.54.

Shares of SPGI stock traded up $3.99 on Wednesday, hitting $329.17. The company had a trading volume of 50,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,496. The firm has a market cap of $79.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $324.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.05 and a twelve month high of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.12%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.