Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $7.78 Million Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 224.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,189 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $7,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth $34,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 42.2% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on MNST. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Monster Beverage to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.05.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.49. 33,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,051,472. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.27. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $95.11.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.