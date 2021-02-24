Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $8.49 Million Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 183.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,113 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $8,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in Dollar General by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Dollar General by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in Dollar General by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DG traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $192.90. The company had a trading volume of 107,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,377,823. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $204.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.69. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $225.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.32. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Loop Capital upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.75.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

