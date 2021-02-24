Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $8.72 Million Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 362.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,567 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,311 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in FedEx were worth $8,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,112,791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,702,442,000 after buying an additional 1,570,609 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,219,307 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,576,892,000 after buying an additional 129,780 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,473,734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,421,090,000 after buying an additional 303,415 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,414 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $391,723,000 after buying an additional 69,663 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 9.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 958,101 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $240,982,000 after buying an additional 84,124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FDX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $356.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.64.

Shares of FDX traded up $6.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $260.66. The company had a trading volume of 64,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,608,990. The firm has a market cap of $69.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $251.40 and a 200-day moving average of $256.02. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $88.69 and a 12 month high of $305.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 27.37%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

