Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 11,077 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 158.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 11,077 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $8,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,475.3% during the fourth quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 17,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after purchasing an additional 16,258 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $687,000. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 7,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 13,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.47.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $3.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $462.07. The stock had a trading volume of 33,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,709. The firm has a market cap of $183.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $532.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $500.69 and its 200 day moving average is $464.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.46, for a total value of $6,724,279.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,637,062.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

