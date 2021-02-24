Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 112,439 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 152.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,439 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for 0.5% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $10,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,970,773. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $79.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.98.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.93.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

