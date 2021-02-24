Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 31,088 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 142.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,838 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,088 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $8,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 73.9% in the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOW traded down $5.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.94. 352,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,713,793. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The company has a market capitalization of $119.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $180.67.

A number of research firms recently commented on LOW. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Gordon Haskett cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zelman & Associates raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.42.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

