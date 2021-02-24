Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 31,088 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 142.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,838 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,088 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $8,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 73.9% in the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LOW traded down $5.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.94. 352,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,713,793. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The company has a market capitalization of $119.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $180.67.
Lowe’s Companies Profile
Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.
