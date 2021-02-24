Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 41,335 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 324.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,335 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $7,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,959,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,722,000 after buying an additional 3,421,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 12.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,777,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,397,000 after buying an additional 1,162,420 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,933,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,156,000 after buying an additional 798,631 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 181.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,091,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,377,000 after buying an additional 703,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 194.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 875,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,135,000 after buying an additional 577,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

TT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wolfe Research raised Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.72.

TT stock traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.22. The company had a trading volume of 17,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.97. The company has a market capitalization of $37.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.07, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $156.27.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.28%.

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 232,115 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $33,612,573.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,075,529.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 16,000 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $2,324,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,180,015.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,766 shares of company stock valued at $37,078,183 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Recommended Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.