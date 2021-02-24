Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 66,747 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 225.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,747 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $8,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 138,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,188,000 after buying an additional 6,519 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 203,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,444,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ATVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Argus boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.23.

ATVI traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.67. 304,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,036,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.92. The company has a market cap of $73.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $50.51 and a one year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

In other news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

