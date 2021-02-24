Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 70,866 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 240.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,307 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,866 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in V.F. were worth $8,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VFC. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the third quarter valued at $145,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 26.3% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 899 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the third quarter valued at $361,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 675.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the third quarter valued at $698,000. 87.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VFC stock traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.88. 54,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,232,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.52. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $45.07 and a 12-month high of $89.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.42 and its 200 day moving average is $77.28. The company has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -613.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.13%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VFC shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on V.F. from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of V.F. from $84.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.18.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

