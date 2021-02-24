Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 174.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,064 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 12,745 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 0.5% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Adobe were worth $10,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in Adobe by 216.7% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Adobe by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $4.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $471.88. 131,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,631,011. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $478.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $481.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.37 billion, a PE ratio of 43.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.38, for a total transaction of $293,628.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,862,868.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $38,175,967.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 114,063 shares of company stock valued at $53,715,598. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Wedbush increased their target price on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $527.42.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.