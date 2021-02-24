Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Bought by Flossbach Von Storch AG

Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,192,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,018 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works comprises about 1.8% of Flossbach Von Storch AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned about 0.69% of Illinois Tool Works worth $447,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 11.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.4% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 31.2% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth about $1,614,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $96.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.65.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITW traded up $0.99 on Wednesday, hitting $202.52. 16,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,036,537. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.94 and a 1 year high of $224.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $202.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.58. The company has a market cap of $64.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

