IMA Wealth Inc. Decreases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

IMA Wealth Inc. reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,683 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 75,533 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,373,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $288,000. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,547 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $197.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $178.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $198.94.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total value of $328,926.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,510,124.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 9,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total transaction of $1,488,745.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,745.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,079,704 shares of company stock worth $192,927,683 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.06.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

