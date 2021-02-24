ImageCoin Price Hits $0.0221 on Major Exchanges (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. ImageCoin has a market capitalization of $241,557.58 and approximately $87,972.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ImageCoin has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. One ImageCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0221 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000035 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000889 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000026 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

ImageCoin (CRYPTO:IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 10,930,824 coins. ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

ImageCoin Coin Trading

ImageCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

