IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) Shares Down 6.6%

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA)’s share price traded down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.85 and last traded at $12.33. 147,906 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 186,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMARA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Get IMARA alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.84.

In other IMARA news, CEO Rahul D. Ballal sold 4,999 shares of IMARA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $124,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMRA. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IMARA by 495.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of IMARA by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IMARA by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of IMARA by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMARA in the third quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

IMARA Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMRA)

Imara, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, which is an oral, once-a-day therapeutic for the treatment of sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for IMARA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMARA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.