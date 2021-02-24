IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) Shares Down 6.6%

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA)’s share price traded down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.85 and last traded at $12.33. 147,906 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 186,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.20.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMARA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.84.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMRA. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IMARA by 495.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of IMARA by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IMARA by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of IMARA by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMARA in the third quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.
IMARA Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMRA)
Imara, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, which is an oral, once-a-day therapeutic for the treatment of sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?
Receive News & Ratings for IMARA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMARA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.