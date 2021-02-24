Imdex Limited (ASX:IMD) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.01

Imdex Limited (ASX:IMD) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 7th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is A$1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.95, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

About Imdex

Imdex Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mining equipment, technology, and services for the minerals industry in the Asia-Pacific, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It offers drilling fluids, equipment, technologies, and software used to optimize drilling programs, as well as solutions for the horizontal directional drilling, water-well, and civil construction sectors under the AMC and REFLEX brands.

