IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Hits New 1-Year High at $37.99

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.99 and last traded at $37.99, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.99.

Several research firms have weighed in on IMIAY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised IMI from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. IMI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.94.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

