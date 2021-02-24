Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Shares Up 51.7%

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM)’s share price shot up 51.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $48.70 and last traded at $43.24. 1,144,020 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 165% from the average session volume of 431,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.51.

Several research firms have commented on IMNM. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Immunome in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immunome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.72.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Immunome in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Immunome in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,033,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Immunome in the 4th quarter worth approximately $645,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Immunome in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunome in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,186,000.

About Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM)

Immunome Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes highly targeted and native human cancer antibodies against universal cancer antigens. Its RealMAb technology enables the discovery of novel antigens and the cognate native human antibodies that target antigens; and ScreenMab multiplex functional screening technology identifies monoclonal antibodies that have exquisite for tumor neoantigens.

