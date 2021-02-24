Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) Trading 5.2% Higher

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP)’s share price rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.86 and last traded at $2.82. Approximately 281,748 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 875,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

IMMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Immutep from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Maxim Group reiterated a “” rating and set a $8.00 price target (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Immutep in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 9.26, a quick ratio of 9.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.28.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Immutep stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Immutep Company Profile

Immutep Limited, a biotech company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical product candidates. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its principal product candidate is IMP321, also known as Â’eftilagimod alpha' or Â’efti', which is a recombinant protein that is in Phase IIb clinical trial as a chemoimmunotherapy combination for metastatic breast cancer termed AIPAC and in a Phase I combination therapy trial in metastatic melanoma termed TACTI-mel; and is being evaluated as a combination therapy in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma and non-small cell lung carcinoma in a Phase II clinical trial called TACTI-002 and an investigator initiated Phase I trial called INSIGHT in advanced solid tumors.

