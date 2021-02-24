Impact Shares YWCA Women’s Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:WOMN) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Impact Shares YWCA Women’s Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:WOMN)’s stock price rose 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.90 and last traded at $29.90. Approximately 602 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 2,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.81.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.83 and its 200 day moving average is $28.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WOMN. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Impact Shares YWCA Women’s Empowerment ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Impact Shares YWCA Women’s Empowerment ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Impact Shares YWCA Women’s Empowerment ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter.

