Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.95

Shares of Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.95 and traded as high as $19.92. Imperial Brands shares last traded at $19.80, with a volume of 116,131 shares traded.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Imperial Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Imperial Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Imperial Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.21 and its 200 day moving average is $18.95. The company has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.649 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.11%. This is a boost from Imperial Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Imperial Brands’s payout ratio is currently 79.94%.

About Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY)

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

