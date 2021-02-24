Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) Price Target Increased to C$29.50 by Analysts at Bank of America

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from C$28.00 to C$29.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.72% from the stock’s previous close.

IMO has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. ATB Capital reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$29.50 price target on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$27.65.

Shares of TSE IMO traded up C$0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$29.29. The company had a trading volume of 833,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,033. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$26.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.56. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12-month low of C$10.27 and a 12-month high of C$31.52.

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.23 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited will post 1.9899999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO)

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

