Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) Price Target Increased to C$29.50 by Analysts at Bank of America

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from C$28.00 to C$29.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.72% from the stock’s previous close.
IMO has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. ATB Capital reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$29.50 price target on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$27.65.
Shares of TSE IMO traded up C$0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$29.29. The company had a trading volume of 833,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,033. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$26.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.56. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12-month low of C$10.27 and a 12-month high of C$31.52.
About Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO)
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?
Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.