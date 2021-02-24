Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,613,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 275,757 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 3.31% of Inari Medical worth $140,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NARI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $79.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inari Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.43.

In other Inari Medical news, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total value of $1,938,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,310,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,705,899.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 78,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $5,386,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,921,143 shares of company stock valued at $140,771,315 in the last three months.

Shares of NARI stock opened at $105.21 on Wednesday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.55 and a 52 week high of $120.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.88.

Inari Medical Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It produces ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

