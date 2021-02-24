Incent (INCNT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $39.00

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded up 230.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 24th. One Incent token can now be bought for approximately $0.0479 or 0.00000097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Incent has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. Incent has a market cap of $2.20 million and $39.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Incent alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $252.37 or 0.00511056 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00067771 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00081982 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00058152 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.05 or 0.00482066 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.39 or 0.00073691 BTC.

Incent Token Profile

Incent’s genesis date was September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,425 tokens. The official website for Incent is incent.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

Incent Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Incent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Incent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.