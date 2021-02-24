Income Financial Trust (TSE:INC.UN) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.05

Income Financial Trust (TSE:INC.UN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$10.05 and last traded at C$10.05, with a volume of 2423 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.95.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.72 million and a PE ratio of -11.10.

Income Financial Trust Company Profile (TSE:INC.UN)

Income Financial Trust is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of North America. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector. It invests in stocks of companies that are included in the Toronto Stock Exchange Financial Services Index, the Standard & Poor's Financials Index or the Standard & Poor's MidCap Financials Index.

