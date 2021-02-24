Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.67.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INDB. TheStreet raised Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Independent Bank in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st.

NASDAQ INDB opened at $85.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.38. Independent Bank has a fifty-two week low of $49.25 and a fifty-two week high of $87.82. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $118.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Independent Bank will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 13,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,788. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $58,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Independent Bank by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,385,000 after purchasing an additional 161,705 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 411,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,086,000 after buying an additional 151,139 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,864,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,277,000 after buying an additional 113,071 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 694,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,702,000 after buying an additional 109,635 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Independent Bank by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 253,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,522,000 after acquiring an additional 102,039 shares during the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

