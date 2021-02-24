Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Independent Bank Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

In other news, CEO David R. Brooks sold 8,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $538,570.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael B. Hobbs sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,482,482. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 171,613 shares of company stock worth $11,296,631. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBTX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBTX opened at $72.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.14 and a 200 day moving average of $55.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Independent Bank Group has a 12 month low of $20.35 and a 12 month high of $73.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.85.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $152.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.40 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 27.32%. On average, research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is 23.62%.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

