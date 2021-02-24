Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $88.10

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $88.10 and last traded at $87.89, with a volume of 3017 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.40.
INDB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.50.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.01.
In other Independent Bank news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $58,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 13,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INDB. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in Independent Bank by 8.3% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 150,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,904,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 175.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 5,027 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.
Independent Bank Company Profile (NASDAQ:INDB)
Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.
