Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $88.10

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $88.10 and last traded at $87.89, with a volume of 3017 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.40.

INDB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $118.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Independent Bank news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $58,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 13,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INDB. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in Independent Bank by 8.3% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 150,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,904,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 175.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 5,027 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile (NASDAQ:INDB)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.