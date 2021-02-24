Indexed Finance (NDX) Trading Down 16.7% Over Last 7 Days

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 24th. Indexed Finance has a market capitalization of $9.68 million and $1.99 million worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Indexed Finance coin can now be purchased for about $11.32 or 0.00022486 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.20 or 0.00492968 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00066513 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.59 or 0.00080627 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000688 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00060096 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $236.34 or 0.00469403 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00072606 BTC.

Indexed Finance Profile

Indexed Finance was first traded on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indexed Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Indexed Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

