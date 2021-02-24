Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $357.36 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) will announce sales of $357.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Infinera’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $348.10 million and the highest is $365.70 million. Infinera posted sales of $384.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Infinera will report full-year sales of $1.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Infinera.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $353.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.79 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 19.00% and a negative return on equity of 27.33%. Infinera’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INFN. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Infinera from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.48.

In other news, CAO Michael H. Fernicola sold 2,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $26,692.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,692.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $30,930.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,887.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 301,208 shares of company stock valued at $2,798,783. Insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infinera by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 41,365 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in Infinera by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Infinera during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Infinera by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Infinera by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 142,355 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Infinera stock opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.28. Infinera has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $11.51.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series of modular and sled-based platforms to support a variety of transport network applications; 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and 7090 and 7100 series packet transport platforms.

