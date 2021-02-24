Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $357.36 Million

Brokerages expect that Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) will report sales of $357.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Infinera’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $348.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $365.70 million. Infinera posted sales of $384.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinera will report full year sales of $1.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Infinera.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $353.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.79 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 19.00% and a negative return on equity of 27.33%. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. B. Riley downgraded shares of Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Infinera from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Infinera has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.48.

In related news, Director Mark A. Wegleitner sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $170,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,081.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Wegleitner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 109,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 301,208 shares of company stock valued at $2,798,783. Company insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Infinera by 268.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Infinera during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Infinera by 35.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,779 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in Infinera by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 306,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 106,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Infinera by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 23,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

INFN opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.23. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.28. Infinera has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series of modular and sled-based platforms to support a variety of transport network applications; 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and 7090 and 7100 series packet transport platforms.

