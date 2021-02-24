Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.69.

INFN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, December 21st. B. Riley downgraded Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Infinera from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of INFN opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.28. Infinera has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $11.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.23.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $353.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.79 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 19.00% and a negative return on equity of 27.33%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Infinera will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Wegleitner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $170,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,081.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Wegleitner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 301,208 shares of company stock valued at $2,798,783 over the last quarter. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Infinera during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Infinera in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Infinera by 268.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Infinera in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Infinera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series of modular and sled-based platforms to support a variety of transport network applications; 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and 7090 and 7100 series packet transport platforms.

