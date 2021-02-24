Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) issued its earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $353.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Infinera stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,595,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,114,221. Infinera has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $11.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.23.
In related news, Director David F. Welch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total value of $86,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 18,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $170,262.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,699. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 301,208 shares of company stock valued at $2,798,783 over the last quarter. 2.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Infinera Company Profile
Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series of modular and sled-based platforms to support a variety of transport network applications; 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and 7090 and 7100 series packet transport platforms.
