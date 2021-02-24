Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) issued its earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $353.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Infinera stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,595,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,114,221. Infinera has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $11.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.23.

In related news, Director David F. Welch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total value of $86,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 18,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $170,262.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,699. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 301,208 shares of company stock valued at $2,798,783 over the last quarter. 2.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on INFN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Infinera from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Infinera from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Infinera presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.41.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series of modular and sled-based platforms to support a variety of transport network applications; 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and 7090 and 7100 series packet transport platforms.

