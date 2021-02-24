Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Shares Down 5.7% After Analyst Downgrade

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)’s stock price dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $11.50 to $10.50. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Infinera traded as low as $9.22 and last traded at $9.45. Approximately 5,595,848 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 3,114,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on INFN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Infinera from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.41.

In other Infinera news, CAO Michael H. Fernicola sold 2,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $26,692.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,692.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $30,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,887.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 301,208 shares of company stock valued at $2,798,783. Corporate insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INFN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Infinera by 268.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Infinera during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infinera by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,779 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Infinera by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 306,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 106,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infinera by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 23,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 6,303 shares during the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.23.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $353.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.79 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Infinera Co. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series of modular and sled-based platforms to support a variety of transport network applications; 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and 7090 and 7100 series packet transport platforms.

