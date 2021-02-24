Informa plc (INF.L) (LON:INF) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $478.61

Informa plc (INF.L) (LON:INF) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 478.61 ($6.25) and traded as high as GBX 571 ($7.46). Informa plc (INF.L) shares last traded at GBX 555.20 ($7.25), with a volume of 4,744,089 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Informa plc (INF.L) in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 613.60 ($8.02).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 524.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 478.61. The firm has a market cap of £8.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.42, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business events, academic publishing, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

